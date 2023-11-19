CII to organise EXXON exhibition from Dec 12 to 16

Mysuru: An information programme host to an informational session on the upcoming 'Exxon Exhibition,' organized by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) at a local hotel on Saturday. Addressing the gathering E. L. Kiran Babu of Schwing Stetter told that the exhibition Scheduled to take place from December 12 to 16 at the International Exhibition Center in Bangalore, the conference is expected to draw participation from over 1,200 entrepreneurs representing countries such as Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The conference aims to facilitate discussions on the future of India, addressing crucial aspects like technology, globalization, and sustainability in the country's industrial sector. Emphasizing the government's significant support for this initiative, Babu highlighted the program's role in driving economic progress.

The Exxon Exhibition will showcase a diverse range of themes, including alternative fuels, artificial intelligence, self-reliant India, construction equipment, women-friendly machinery, defense and paramilitary equipment, and automation tools. The event is poised to contribute to the advancement of the industrial landscape in India, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Sam Cherian, President of the CII Mysore Unit, and Radhika from Bangalore CII were also present at the information program, underscoring the significance of the upcoming Exxon Exhibition for the business and industrial community.