City girl among six finalists of online inter-school singing contest

Bengaluru: India's leading K12 school chain Orchids - The International School announced the winner of the first-ever nationwide Online Inter-School Singing Contest – Indian Singers League (ISL).

Celebrated singers Hariharan and Shaan were the judges of the nationwide virtual competition and selected the top three from north and south regions. The winners are Arjun S from Chennai, Prannjali Sinha from Bangalore, Nihal Banda from Hyderabad from South City. From North City the winners are Udyan Jha from Patna City, Sansthita Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata and Saana Jain from Indore.

Hariharan said, "I always believed that Indian youngsters possess tremendous potential when it comes to any kind of performing arts. The sheer talent we witnessed during the evaluation process was completely unanticipated. The versatility and dedication towards the music shown by these kids are really remarkable.

For me all the participants who have the passion and confidence to participate on a national platform are winners. I would like to congratulate all of them and wish them all the best for their bright future."

"We are extremely overwhelmed to see thousands of children sending in their singing videos with so much enthusiasm.

More importantly, we saw immense diversity as children from across India from various schools participate in the competition. The purpose and intent behind initiating ISL were successful for us, as we received entries from children from even the remotest part of the country, ISL gave them an opportunity to display their talent on a national platform" said Vivek Pateshwari, Vice President-Marketing, Orchids - The International School.

Orchids – The International School, announced the virtual singing competition to encourage kids aged between 6-16 years to share their singing prowess. Kids were asked to share 2 mins un-edited video clips without any cosmetic ornamentations. So, their original voice can be heard and reviewers can pass a fair judgment.

While sharing his experience of being the judge of ISL Shaan said, "I had a great time while judging the contest.

I am really happy with the quality of singers we came across during the whole contest. I would like to advise all the winners and the participants to work hard and pursue their passion for music. This was a great initiative taken by the OIS team. I hope they keep taking up such initiatives to uncover the latent talents of kids."