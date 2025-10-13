Live
- Defence Ministry utilises over 50 pc of capital outlay by Sep in current fiscal
- ‘All accused, including DGP, must be arrested’: Punjab SCC on IPS official’s death case
- Tripura CM Saha urges FM Sitharaman to raise loan cap for externally aided projects
- PoK residents view deal with Pak authorities as 'temporary truce'
- CM Vijayan’s marathon Middle East tour begins Tuesday, Saudi Arabia struck off itinerary
- We are ready when you are: Trump expresses willingness to strike nuclear deal with Iran
- Surat Municipal Corporation to list Gujarat’s first green bond on NSE on Oct 16
- Received 40 lakh suggestions on 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi Adityanath
- Andhra IPS officer Sanjay’s bail plea dismissed
- 12,000 special trains running for Diwali, Chhath: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
City Pediatrician Warns Against Over-the-Counter Medicines for Children
Bengaluru: Following reports of over ten child deaths in northern states linked to cough syrup consumption, doctors in the city have urged parents to...
Bengaluru: Following reports of over ten child deaths in northern states linked to cough syrup consumption, doctors in the city have urged parents to exercise caution when administering medicines to children.
Dr. Varshini P, a renowned pediatrician at Vasavi Hospitals, emphasized that parents should avoid buying cough syrups and other medications over the counter. “Medicines should not be given without a doctor’s prescription. Correct dosage is critical, as it depends on the child’s age and weight. Even a small mistake can lead to serious complications,” she said.
Highlighting the risks of allergies and side effects, Dr. Varshini explained that some medications can trigger gastrointestinal issues, rashes, or breathing difficulties. She also warned against the overuse of antibiotics, noting that improper consumption can contribute to drug resistance, making infections harder to treat when genuinely required.
On neonatal safety, Dr. Varshini stressed that certain medications commonly used by adults, such as aspirin and cough syrups, can be toxic and potentially life-threatening for children. She urged parents to first identify the underlying cause of symptoms and seek medical guidance before administering any treatment.