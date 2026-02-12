Ensure a Transparent and Flawless Counting Process: Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: District Election Officer and Collector Badavath Santosh informed that all necessary arrangements have been completed to conduct the counting of votes for the Second General Municipal Elections in a smooth and transparent manner. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the counting centers set up in Nagarkurnool, Kollapur, and Kalwakurthy municipalities.

On Thursday, the Collector made a surprise visit to the counting center established at Uyyalawada NICE School in the district headquarters and inspected the training sessions being conducted for counting staff. He instructed the staff to discharge their duties with complete understanding of election rules and ensure that ward-wise counting is carried out systematically and without lapses.

He directed all staff to report to their respective counting centers by 6:00 a.m. on the day of counting. The counting process will begin with postal ballots, followed by the opening of ballot boxes ward-wise and polling station-wise in the presence of representatives of political parties.

Each bundle of 25 votes should be prepared and counted carefully. Only valid votes must be placed in the respective candidate’s symbol box. The Returning Officers will be solely responsible for identifying and declaring invalid votes. The entire counting process must be conducted strictly in accordance with election rules and in a transparent manner.

In Nagarkurnool Municipality, 8 counting tables have been arranged, with three officials at each table, totaling 24 counting personnel. Counting will be conducted for 8 wards per round, and complete results will be declared in three rounds.

In Kalwakurthy, 8 tables with 24 officials have been arranged, while in Kollapur, 7 tables with 21 officials will manage the counting process. The entire process will be carried out under the supervision of senior officials.

CCTV cameras have been installed at counting centers, three-tier security has been arranged, and tight police security has been deployed at strong rooms. The Collector also inspected the strong rooms and reviewed the security arrangements.

Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to provide necessary facilities to candidates and their agents. Staff have been directed to immediately bring any objections or doubts to the notice of higher authorities.

Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized that all departments must work in coordination to complete the counting process in a peaceful atmosphere. He reaffirmed that the district administration is committed to conducting the election process in a fair and impartial manner.

Additional Collector Deva Sahayam,Deputy CEO Gopal Naik, Nagarkurnool RDO Suresh Babu, Municipal Commissioner Nagireddy, Tahsildar Tabitha Rani, and other officials were present during the inspection.