City schools see dip in attendance due to sickness

Bengaluru: As reported by many schools, students remain at home on account of sickness leading to absenteeism. All schools have noted a dip in attendance this month. A dip in 30 to 35 per cent is observed in the attendance, especially, in Nursery K1 and K2. For above nursery 15 to 20 per cent dip in seen in attendance. The reasons are mostly related to climatic changes, sudden downpours, fluctuations in day and night temperatures and exposure to kids already affected with the flu. Though this is a normal feature usually during monsoon every year, but post Covid, the alarm bells are always ringing. The Orchids International School, Majestic, Principal, Dr Paramita Mishra said, "We have already been checking temperatures at the entrance, hands sanitized, mask-up as a part of Covid-19 protocol."

She said, 'We prefer to make students sit by maintaining certain distance in the classrooms. Weekly deep cleaning and sanitization is done by external service provider to ensure additional precautions. Students are advised to avoid sharing food and water and minimize physical contact amongst students. A general advisory is also floated to allow a child affected with cold and cough to stay at home. In the premises the Nurse is on alert to take immediate steps and help a child falling sick. Thankfully, many kids are recoving and returning to school as they are also excited to attend physical classes."

"We resumed school after summer vacation in June. However, monsoon season comes with it's own challenges such as health issues of the kids and staff members, water logging due to incessant rain and above all the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Naturally, there is a dip in attendance ranging from 12-15 per cent especially in the junior classrooms, as that is the most vulnerable group," said Narayani, Principal of a private school.

The school is following all Covid-19 precautions suggested by the authorities such as thermal screening, sanitizing and usage of masks at all times. But, still many kids are contracting the usual cold, cough and fever due to weather change. At school, if a child falls sick, they are taken to the infirmary and the parents are informed immediately to take their wards back home. Parents have been cooperative, as they understand this virals can create inconvenience for others. The school system updates each parent on the classwork through daily diary in the online portal which helps students to self learn and clarify doubts when they are back," said Narayani.

Speaking to The Hans India, Aster CMI Hospital, Consultant - Paediatrics and Paediatric Intensive Care, Dr. Harish Kumar said, "At Aster CMI Hospital, every day we are seeing 30-40 children coming to us with respiratory viral infections. During the lockdown, children were confirmed at their homes and were not exposed to the virus. Since schools have opened up and they have started going out, they are catching the virus which seems new to them now. Usually, the infections subside after 4-5 days and many of them are missing their important classes."