Clamour for Cabinet reshuffle grows

Bengaluru: If the statements of a few MLAs are any indication, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in for some turbulent waters in the next one week or ten days. Two MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yethnal and Chief Minister's political secretary Renukacharya have raised demand for a reshuffle of the Cabinet. They have gone to the extent of saying that the rejig must happen within the end of this month, all existing ministers must be replaced and given chance for others in the party.



With the State set to face elections in 2023 the MLA who are rooting for a change wanted the party's high command to see the reason into their demands for a cabinet rejig. Renukacharya who had been a cabinet rank minister twice in the past during the BJP government has gone on record to say "the party MLAs were clamouring for a change in the run-up to the elections in 2023, at this point in time it also appears to be a good thing to bring about a change in the Cabinet as the MLAs will try to make the best of the opportunity given to them and responsibility reposed on them to impress their leaders as well as their voters in their respective constituencies. I for one who will suggest that except Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai every minister should be changed."

Yethnal who is known for his maverick ways of courting attention and seeking political power was also not less vehement than his party colleague. He felt there are so many stagnant waters in the BJP cabinet ranks the party must go to the polls with a fresh set of faces who are younger, motivated and committed to the government work and party discipline. In another development, a group of MLAs who had floor crossed from JDS and Congress to the BJP during the 'operation Kamala' of 2020 wanted to represent their demands with JP Nadda the national president.

But it is quite unlikely that the BJP top leadership will agree to a comprehensive rejig of the cabinet, but however, they are also looking for a smooth transition into the poll arena next year and do not want any bad blood at this point in time say the inner circle BJP leaders on conditions of anonymity.