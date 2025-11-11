Class 8 student assaulted by classmates, undergoes surgery

Mysuru: In a shocking case of campus violence, three students allegedly assaulted their classmate inside a restroom at a private school in Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru. The injured boy, a Class 8 student and class leader, suffered serious injuries to his private parts and had to undergo surgery, according to hospital sources.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 26, but the victim’s parents lodged a formal complaint only on November 9 after claiming that the school administration ignored their repeated appeals for action.

According to the complaint filed at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station, the three accused students attacked the boy in the school restroom, accusing him of “complaining to teachers” about their misbehavior. “They beat me up in the restroom, took ₹3,000 from me and also seized my mobile phone,” the victim alleged in his statement.

Following the assault, the boy complained of severe pain and was later admitted to a hospital, where medical tests confirmed internal injuries. Doctors performed surgery to treat the damage.

The boy’s mother alleged that the school authorities displayed complete negligence even after being informed. “When I approached the principal and school management, they brushed it aside and said, ‘You have filed a case; deal with it yourself.’ Despite several complaints about my son being harassed by his classmates, no one took it seriously,” she told reporters.

She further revealed that her son had often complained about harassment from certain classmates, but the class teacher allegedly dismissed his concerns. “When I told the teacher, she said, ‘Tell your son to stay away from those boys; they are troublemakers. Why does he still go near them?’” the mother said, expressing frustration at the school’s inaction.

The complaint names the school management, principal, teachers, and the three accused students, demanding legal action against them for negligence and assault. Police have taken up the case and are likely to record statements from the students and school authorities.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents’ groups in Mysuru, who have demanded strict action against the school for failing to ensure student safety. They have also called for the Education Department to investigate the institution’s disciplinary record.