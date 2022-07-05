Class VI Student In Karnataka Admitted To Hospital After Beaten Up By Teacher

A sixth-grade student from an ICSE school in Vijayanagar had to be rushed to the hospital on Friday after being allegedly beaten by his mathematics teacher for failing to bring his homework notes to class, which is alarming evidence of corporal punishment. The youngster was released from Vani Vilas Hospital on Monday.The incident was discovered on Friday night after the student's parents were informed that he had ear ache upon returning from class at around 9.30 p.m.



Lakshmi Narasimha, the student's father stated that that his math teacher had disciplined him for failing to bring his notes to class. We first brought him to class so we could ask the teacher what had happened. However, after assessing their son's health, they decided to take him to the hospital for care. Their son was expressing excruciating ear pain and eyesight issues.

After being given a seat under the Right To Education (RTE) quota at Public School, Vijayanagar. The father of the son is the family's lone provider and bus driver who works for a commercial transportation company.

Narasimha claimed he had made multiple attempts to get in touch with the school's administration. The parents claimed that when they finally spoke to the school's principal, they were reprimanded for calling so late at night.

The school administration acknowledged that the teacher in question, Mahadesh, was being questioned by the Block Education Officer, but they had contradicting information regarding the incident (BEO). The school's administration claimed that they did all possible to have the child treated and admitted to a hospital.

Rajesh H N, chairman of the education explained that the teacher arrived at the school on Monday to answer questions after receiving a notification requesting an explanation. When they learned about the event, they first transported the boy to a private hospital before bringing him to Vani Vilas on Friday for medical attention.

He added that inst ead of taking him to the hospital first for treatment, the parents called them. Since Mahadesh, an MTech, has been a teacher for four years, there has not yet been a similar incident at the school.

According to Rajesh, kids typically don't finish their homework, but since the Covid-19 outbreak, their psyche and level of commitment to learning have altered. In the interim, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has opened an investigation into the situation and met with parents and school administrators. In response to a complaint from the parents, the Chandra Layout police have taken up the issue and called the school teacher in for questioning. Additionally, they have used the child's and parents' statements.

The kid was admitted on July 1 and released on July 4, according to Dr. Mallesh K, head of paediatrics at Vani Vilas Hospital. When touched on the cheek and ear, he complained of ear ache and had an abrasion on his right cheek. Assessments in ENT, ophthalmology, and psychology have been completed. His acute emergency condition is stable, and he will need to return in two to three days for follow-up care.

Bylanjanappa, the deputy director for public instruction in South, stated that the incident is still being investigated and that the school and instructor will face appropriate consequences in light of the findings.