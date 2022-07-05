Class VI Student In Karnataka Admitted To Hospital After Beaten Up By Teacher
A sixth-grade student from an ICSE school in Vijayanagar had to be rushed to the hospital on Friday after being allegedly beaten by his mathematics teacher for failing to bring his homework notes to class, which is alarming evidence of corporal punishment. The youngster was released from Vani Vilas Hospital on Monday.The incident was discovered on Friday night after the student's parents were informed that he had ear ache upon returning from class at around 9.30 p.m.
Lakshmi Narasimha, the student's father stated that that his math teacher had disciplined him for failing to bring his notes to class. We first brought him to class so we could ask the teacher what had happened. However, after assessing their son's health, they decided to take him to the hospital for care. Their son was expressing excruciating ear pain and eyesight issues.