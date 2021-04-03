Classes for 6 to 9 suspended amid rising coronavirus cases

Bengaluru: With rising coronavirus cases, the State government on Friday took a slew of decisions including shutting down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Classes for 6 to 9, including under Vidyagama programme, have been suspended. Classes 10, 11 and 12 will continue offline. However, attendance to these classes in person is not mandatory.

The new circular says that classes of higher and professional courses will be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations and of Health Sciences.

Boarding schools and residential hostels will be closed, except for the students of classes 10, 11, 12 and for students of higher and professional courses appearing in Bourd/University examination and Health Sciences. Though the permission is to visit the places of worship, gatherings and functions are prohibited.

In apartment complexes, the common facilities like gym, party hall, club house, swimming pool will remain closed.

'Rallies, dharnas for any reason' have been prohibited. The government has strictly ordered that the number

of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity.

"The practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and work places as far as possible. In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% seating capacity shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban & Rural including BBMP,

Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad. Strict COVID appropriate behavior (CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand sanitizer/hand wash shall be enforced," the circular states.

The occupancy of pubs, bars, clubs, restaurents should not exceed 50% of the capacity and Covid protocols have to be strictly followed. In case of violation the outlet will be closed till the pandemic subsides. The ban on public gatherings and celebration of festivals in public will continue. The above restrictions and prohibitions will be in effect till April 20.

The chief secretary P. Ravi Kumar has directed the Chief Commissioner, BBMP, all Deputy Commissioners, and all other concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.