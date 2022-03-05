Clinic set up for childhood cancer survivors

Bengaluru: Advances in the field of oncology have led to an improvement in outcomes especially in paediatric malignancies. In fact, the 5-year survival rate has reached close to 80%. While the outcome has improved, the quality of life is still far from desirable. With this increase in survival of childhood cancers, research has also shown that children are at a higher risk of suffering from psychological distress, neuro cognitive dysfunction and poor health. In an effort to help childhood cancer warriors lead a normal and healthy life, Narayana Health City in association with the Indian Cancer Society has set up a dedicated ACT (After Completion of Therapy) Clinic.

The Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty along with Dr. Emmanuel Rupert (Managing director and Group CEO, Narayana Health), and Kanchan Banerjee, Secretary of Indian Cancer Society today inaugurated the department. Dr. Purna Kurkure (Chairman - Oncology collegium, Narayana Health), Dr. Sunil Bhat (Clinical Director and Lead of Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplants) and Dr. Sharath Damodar (Clinical Director and Lead of Adult Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplants) and Children who have fought cancer successfully were also present at the event. Elaborating about the department, Head of the department of Paediatric haematology, oncology and BMT, Narayana Health City, Dr Sunil Bhat said, "The vision of the ACT clinic is to provide continuous care and support to those the children who have completed treatment for various oncology and haematology conditions and help them to lead normal lives. The clinic will help in addressing the problems of survivorship by ensuring regular follow ups, both clinical as well as emotional. The department will offer psychological consultation, screening and even interventions. The clinic will also assist eligible pediatric cancer survivors with financial support for their late effects treatment. "The purpose of the clinic is to handhold survivors as they return back to society and add quality to the life that lies ahead of them."

ACT clinic at Narayana Health City will be equipped with a team of dedicated doctors from various specialties and paramedical staff such as psycho-oncologists, physiotherapists etc. The department will also act as a platform that will provide the survivor with access to support groups. The clinic will leverage the collaborations that Indian Cancer Society has with vocational training centres and offer cancer survivors with access to vocational training at subsidized prices.