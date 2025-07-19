CM announces Rs 50 cr for MLAs to carry out development work

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to MLAs announcing that Rs 50 crore will be allocated to their assembly constituencies for the development work. There has been discontent among the legislators, including those from the ruling Congress, about lack of fund allocation for development work in their constituencies.

"Under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme announced in the State Budget for the year 2025-26, a special grant of Rs 50.00 crores will be allocated to your assembly constituency," Siddaramaiah said in a letter dated July 15 to MLAs.

It said, "The amount of grant for the works has been fixed as follows. Public Works Department, road and bridge works, rural road and bridge, and urban area works: Rs 37.50 crore. Other departmental works that may be selected by the members of the Legislative Assembly at their discretion: Rs 12.50 crore."

MLAs have been asked to provide details of the works in a specified format along with their demand letter to the Chief Minister, it said, adding that a district-wise meeting of MLAs has been arranged on July 30 and 31 in Room No.-313, Committee Room, 3rd Floor, Vidhana Soudha, and the legislators have been asked to attend the meeting along with details of the works.

Though the letter nowhere specifies the allocation of funds is only for Congress MLAs, the BJP and JD(S), however, have alleged discrimination. Official sources too have said that the funds will be released to all MLAs.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, urging the CM to provide equal funding for all MLAs to ensure balanced development, alleged discrimination stating that the BJP and JD(S) MLAs will be given Rs 25 crore, as per the information he has got.