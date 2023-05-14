CM Aspirant DK Shivakumar In Karnataka Went To Meet His Spiritual Guru

The Vokkaliga politician declared that he is travelling to Nonavinakere to meet up with his "spiritual guru Ajjayya" just one day after the Congress, led by DK Shivakumar, easily won the Karnataka assembly elections. Vokkaligas make about 16% of Karnataka's population and are the second most powerful caste after Lingayats.



Notably, Shivakumar timed his journey to Nonavinakere before the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday at 5.30 p.m., where the MLAs will likely elect the new chief minister of Karnataka. Every MLA has been instructed to travel to Bengaluru.

Shivakumar previously downplayed any suggestion of a struggle in choosing the chief minister, stating that the choice will be made in the party's Delhi office and that his sole focus is to provide excellent governance for the people of Karnataka and the advancement of the state. He won by more than 1.2 lakh votes in Kanakapura, his stronghold.

Meanwhile, the Congress passed the halfway point and gained 136 seats as the vote-counting process came to a close. In an effort to end the 34-year anti-incumbency curse in the state, the saffron party was successful in winning 65 seats. However, JD(S), who hoped to be the deciding factor if the two national parties are unable to win a clear majority, however, won 19 seats.