CM BS Yediyurappa urges PM Narendra Modi to supply 5 lakh vaccine doses daily

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide at least 1.5 crore doses of vaccines monthly to the State.



Apprising the PM about the situation, Yediyurappa said that depending on the positivity rate of Covid 19, the number of cases and the opinion of the Technical Advisory Committee, the district authorities are fully empowered to impose sanctions. Strict instructions have been given to the district authorities to ensure that appropriate action is taken to ensure proper conduct, he said.

During a virtual meeting with the PM, Yediyurappa said that the State government is preparing to fight the third wave for which oxygenated beds, ventilator beds and pediatric ICUs in all healthcare organizations are being ramped up. "The number of doctors, paramedics and laboratory technicians have also been increased. In addition, a large number of tools for treating Covid are also being purchased. Establishment of new RT-PCR laboratories and Genome Sequencing Laboratories is underway in the State," the CM told the PM.

The CM stated that the Covid positive cases in Karnataka have now been brought down to 1,900. "It has dropped to about 400 in Bangalore. The positivity rate has come down to 1.42% and the death rate is 1.25 percent."

Stating that the State has so far received 2.62 crore vaccines, the CM requested the Union government to provide 1.5 crore doses of the vaccine monthly with a target of 5 lakh doses daily.

A request of funds under the PM CARES was made to set up 800 neonatal and pediatric ventilators.

In addition, taluk hospitals have been requested to allocate 40 PSA oxygen production units and liquid medical oxygen decentralization. Yediyurappa also requested for increase in supply of amphotericin-B to treat Mucormycosis and IVIG distribution for children.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajanath Singh, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior government officials participated in the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N. Ashwathth Narayan, Minister of Revenue R Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Health Minister Dr.K. Sudhakar, Forest and Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali, Chief Secretary to Government P Ravikumar and other senior officials were present.