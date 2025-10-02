CM calls for comprehensive caste survey to address social inequality

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Nada Habba Dasara and reiterated the need for a caste-based socio-economic survey to eliminate prevailing inequalities in society.

Speaking to the media near MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru after visiting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is undergoing treatment, the Chief Minister said that Kharge’s health condition is improving.

Emphasizing the importance of accurate data for social reform, Siddaramaiah noted, “In order to eradicate inequality in society, we must know which communities lack access to education, land ownership, or economic opportunities. A detailed socio-economic and caste survey is essential to address these disparities effectively.” The Chief Minister also confirmed his participation in the grand Dasara celebrations scheduled to be held in Mysuru tomorrow.

On flood situation in north Karnataka

Highlighting the impact of recent floods, the CM said that about 95% of districts in North Karnataka, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Gadag, have been severely affected by floods.

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s assurance of flood relief from the Centre, Siddaramaiah said, “We welcome Kumaraswamy’s statement. However, during the 2023 drought, the Centre failed to release relief funds, forcing us to approach the Supreme Court. If the Union Government now supports Karnataka with adequate flood relief, we will promptly submit the necessary proposal.”

On caste census and social justice

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s remarks on caste surveys, the CM reaffirmed that the survey is not merely about caste enumeration but a socio-economic and educational study aimed at uplifting the weaker sections.

“As Babasaheb Ambedkar rightly said, inequality must be eliminated to ensure that the marginalized can enter the mainstream of society. Unfortunately, the BJP thrives on maintaining inequality, desiring that only a particular community remain dominant. It is under the insistence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Karnataka government that even the Centre has now agreed to conduct a caste census,” he added.