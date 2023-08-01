CM furious over lax performance Target Health and Education ministers

Udupi: CM Siddaramaiah expressed strong dissatisfaction over the dismal performance of the education and health departments in Udupi district and issued a stern warning to the concerned department heads, stating that they could face suspension if they fail to show improvement.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a progress review meeting in Udupi on Tuesday, the CM highlighted the concerning decline in the district's education index. During Congress' tenure, Udupi held the first position in the education index (SSLC results) in 2014, 2017, and 2018, and the second position in 2015 and 2016. However, this performance drastically deteriorated, with the district slipping to the seventh place in 2020, 16th place in 2022, and 13th place in the current year. Similarly, the health index also witnessed a significant drop, falling from the first position in 2015 to a disappointing 19th place this year.

Furthermore, CM Siddaramaiah raised concerns about maternal and child mortality rates. He revealed that the district experienced a distressing increase in maternity deaths, rising from 14 in 2015-16 to a troubling 126 in 2021-22, but showing some improvement with 53 deaths during 2022-23. Similarly, child deaths rose from 51 in 2015-16 to 166 in 2022-23. CM expressed his dismay over the difference in performance between the current government and the previous one.

Udupi, known for its progress, has faced an alarming situation, according to the CM. He firmly instructed the District Health Officer (DHO) and District Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to significantly improve their departments' performance. Failure to do so may result in their suspension. Additionally, the CM directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to take appropriate measures to enhance road maintenance and reduce accidents in the district.

Regarding the recent rain-related damage in the area, CM Siddaramaiah highlighted the significant rainfall deficit of 53 percent in June. However, July saw an excess of 25 percent rainfall. To support farmers affected by the rain damage, the CM instructed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and agriculture department heads to promptly provide seeds and fertilizers, enabling them to replant or opt for alternative crops.

During his visit to the Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Post Matric Girls Hostel in Bannanje, accompanied by District In-Charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, CM Siddaramaiah interacted with the students and assured them of addressing any issues prevailing in the hostel. The students expressed their concern about the delayed delivery of promised laptops for their second-year degree course. CM pledged to investigate the matter and find a resolution promptly.