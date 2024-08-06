CM reviews flood situation in Belagavi

Belagavi: Government has decided to provide house along with Rs. 1.2 lakh compensation for the victims whose houses were completely damaged due to rain, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

He was speaking to the media during his visit to the flood-affected Belgaum district on Monday. Responding to a media query on the BJP alleging that the state government is discriminating in disbursing compensation for damaged houses, the Chief Minister said that earlier BS Yeddyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the completely damaged house. This aid was misused. And for many, only the first installment has been released, and the second and third instalments has not been received till now. In this background, our government has decided to give Rs. 1.2 lakh compensation along with a house.

He said that if there is cooperation of the people, it will be considered to provide permanent solution by relocating the villages which are repeatedly submerged.

Many parts of the state have been damaged by rain. Relief works have been started everywhere. I have visited Mysore, Hassan, Kodagu districts and compensation has been disbursed to loss of human lives and death of livestock. All the steps are being taken like compensation for fallen houses, repair of electric poles, transformers etc. It has been raining continuously for the last 42 days in Belgaum. In this background, it has been suggested to declare holiday for Anganwadis also.

More rain next week: officers told to be on alert More rain is forecast for next week. For this, all the departments including revenue, disaster management, forest department, energy, irrigation have been informed to be careful, he said.

Gruhalakshmi

When asked that Gruha Lakshmi amount is due for three months, He said only July month is due. It will also be disbursed soon.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLAs of Belgaum district and other dignitaries were present