CM Siddaramaiah, Aamir Khan exchange pleasantries at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two greeted each other and exchanged pleasantries.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, “When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President, he had a brief encounter with the sensitive Bollywood actor-director Aamir Khan. They exchanged pleasantries and conveyed best wishes to each other.”

Upon spotting Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waved at him. Aamir Khan greeted the Chief Minister with folded hands and extended his wishes. The two then shook hands and had a brief, cheerful conversation.

Photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Aamir Khan greeting each other have gone viral on social media.

CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on Monday night. He is also scheduled to meet Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman at 4.50 p.m.

According to the CMO, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss with President Droupadi Murmu the pending proposals awaiting the President's assent.

Seven legislations passed by the Congress-led government in Karnataka are awaiting presidential assent. These include: The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2015, The Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill, 2024, The Notaries (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Chief Minister is also expected to discuss the controversial Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Act, 2025, which seeks to provide a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government contracts, and the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2024, aimed at regulating temples.

CM Siddaramaiah has also strongly urged the Central government to ensure fair allocation of funds to Karnataka under the 16th Finance Commission, highlighting that Karnataka has suffered a loss of around Rs 80,000 crore in allocations when compared to the 14th Finance Commission.

He is likely to discuss the matter with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.