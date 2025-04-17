CM slams ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul, calls it political vendetta

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly condemned the Enforcement DirectorAate (ED) for filing a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, calling it a “blatant misuse of power” by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a sharply worded statement, the Chief Minister said the move was part of a larger pattern of “vindictive politics” aimed at silencing opposition leaders who challenge the BJP-led Union Government.

“This is not just about Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear message to every citizen and every opposition party — that dissent will not be tolerated,” Siddaramaiah said. He accused the Modi government of systematically using central agencies like the ED to intimidate and harass political opponents.

The Chief Minister alleged that the chargesheet, filed in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the National Herald case, was based on “fabricated narratives” and “baseless allegations” after months of investigations failed to yield any concrete evidence.

“The ED has repeatedly summoned and mentally pressured our senior leaders. Now, after failing to prove any wrongdoing, they have filed this chargesheet only to malign their image,” he said.

Siddaramaiah called upon Congress workers across the country to rise in protest and asserted that the party would not be intimidated by such tactics. “This is a fight for democracy and the Constitution. We will take to the streets to resist this authoritarianism,” he declared, urging all citizens who believe in democratic values to join in solidarity. The Congress party, he said, would meet this challenge with “truth, justice, and people’s power.”

The ED’s chargesheet has triggered sharp political reactions nationwide, with the Congress alleging that the BJP is using investigative agencies to target its leadership ahead of the upcoming general elections.