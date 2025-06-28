CM slams police for poor investigations

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed deep concern over the declining quality of police investigations across Karnataka, despite a drop in overall crime rates. Speaking at a high-level police review meeting held at the State Police Headquarters, the CM pulled up senior officers over lapses in key cases and demanded a course correction.

Referring to the recent mob lynching incident in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, Siddaramaiah said, “In my 40 years of political life, I have never witnessed such a tragic case of mob violence. The CID and intelligence completely failed. Despite deaths being reported by 3:50 PM, senior officers failed to inform me accurately, claiming only one death even by 5:45 PM.”

The CM said he had no choice but to suspend top officials, though he admitted the decision saddened him. “But when mistakes are made, action is inevitable,” he stated sternly.

In a strongly worded rebuke, Siddaramaiah questioned officers for their failure to act against hate speech and communal incitement, especially in the Dakshina Kannada region. “Why are communal incidents happening only in Mangaluru and not elsewhere? Why are you not taking suo motu action against those spreading hatred?” he asked.

The CM instructed the police to identify and act against instigators, irrespective of their background. “We cannot sit back and watch. The police must instill fear of the law in the minds of potential offenders,” he said, urging the force to create a law-abiding, citizen-friendly police environment.

Siddaramaiah also announced that the government would begin recruitment to fill vacant posts in the police department within the next two months. He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing resources, funds, and infrastructure to the department.

"You are entrusted with delivering justice to both the powerful and powerless. The law is equal for all. We have pledged to uphold democracy and the Constitution — act accordingly,” he said.