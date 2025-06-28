CM will address discontent among MLAs: Bamul president Suresh

Bengaluru: Former MP and Bamul president DK Suresh has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address the concerns of discontented MLAs. He was speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence.

Suresh emphasized that the government was working towards equitable allocation of developmental funds. “Any dissatisfaction over allocation of grants will be resolved. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM will ensure fair distribution. CM has already called MLA Raju Kage for discussion,” he said.

When asked about Kage’s complaint that Ramanagara had been receiving only small-scale projects, Suresh clarified, “The previous government had already distributed many irrigation works worth ₹300 to ₹1,000 crore. Current allocations are based on priority and need.”

On Minister Rajanna’s statement about the increase in “power centers,” Suresh responded, “He is part of the government. I’m not sure in what context he made that remark — best to ask him directly.” He also dismissed claims that frequent transfers were derailing governance: “Only Rajanna can clarify his own comments. Senior leaders and the CM will take a call, if needed.”Addressing criticism that Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural were getting more funds while regions like North Karnataka and Tumakuru were being neglected, he said, “This is more a media narrative. For 30 years, the Cauvery basin has suffered due to Tribunal restrictions. Ramanagara, being a dry region, naturally receives smaller projects. Major irrigation projects have historically focused on North Karnataka.”Commenting on the death of tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, he said, “I’ve seen the reports. It’s shocking and unfortunate. This appears to be a deliberate act, not a mere man-animal conflict. The government must investigate and punish those responsible. Awareness among forest-edge communities is crucial.”