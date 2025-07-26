CM writes to Centre as urea shortage hits state farmers

Bengaluru: A severe urea fertiliser shortage is affecting Karnataka, leading to widespread protests by distressed farmers in several districts. In response to the growing crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J.P. Nadda, urging the Centre to ensure adequate supply of the allocated fertilizer to the state.

According to the CM’s letter, the Centre allocated 11.17 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea to Karnataka for the 2025 kharif season. However, only 5.16 lakh MT has been supplied so far, despite a demand of 6.80 lakh MT between April and July. Several fertiliser companies have reportedly expressed inability to supply urea as per the central allocation.

The Chief Minister noted that the monsoon arrived early in Karnataka this year, and the area under cultivation has increased compared to previous years. Irrigation water from the Tungabhadra, Krishna, and Cauvery river basins has already been released, and sowing activities have begun in most regions.

Specifically, the area under maize cultivation—a crop that requires higher fertilizer input—has expanded by around 2 lakh hectares this year. Although the acreage for pulses is lower than in past years, 13,000 hectares have already been sown in pre-kharif areas.

Siddaramaiah warned that the shortage is causing serious unrest and anxiety among farmers.

He urged the Union Minister to ensure prompt fulfillment of Karnataka’s urea allocation and instructed relevant authorities to expedite the supply of the remaining fertilizer stock immediately to protect the interests of the farming community.

Protests erupt in Koppal and Gadag districts

The situation on the ground is tense. In Bevoor village of Yelburga Taluk, Koppal district, farmers blocked roads demanding urea distribution. They expressed frustration over the unavailability of fertilizer for several days and demanded fair and timely distribution.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Gadag district, where farmers and their families—including women and children—lined up outside the Namjoshi Road warehouse from early morning in hopes of getting fertilizer. Allegations of limited token distribution (only 150 farmers per day) and black-market sales at higher prices have added to the anger. Farmers accused officials of exploiting them even at the district headquarters, highlighting the urgent need for government intervention to ensure transparent and adequate urea distribution.