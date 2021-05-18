Coast Guard, Navy rescue crew members of boat

Bengaluru: In a coordinated operation by the India Coast Guard and the Indian Navy all the 9 crew of Tug Coromandal supporter IX that got stuck among rocks of the Mulki coast on Sunday were saved. While 5 crew were rescued by ICG ship Varaha Gemini boat, 4 were airlifted by IN ALH.



ICGS Varaha could not approach the tug and view heavy seas. In an early morning operation, the helo got airborne from INS Garuda at Kochi and after refuelling at Mangalore Airport, rescued the four seamen by winching them from the stranded tug. The seamen were provided medical emergency treatment at Mangalore Airport.

Revenue Minister R Ashok and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel received the five crew. Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa thanked the Coast Guard personnel and others who participated in the operation.