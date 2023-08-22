Coastal Security Police Proposes 'Vibrant Villages Programme' to Curb Coastal Migration

Udupi: Coastal Security Police has laid out a comprehensive plan for the potential implementation of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' initiated by the Central Government, focusing on the Karnataka Coast. A meticulous study report detailing this proposal has been meticulously prepared and submitted to relevant authorities. Inspired by similar successful endeavors in border states like Arunachal Pradesh, this program could potentially address the issue of migration from coastal villages in Karnataka.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Coastal Security Police Superintendent Abdul Ahad elaborated on the strategy during an interactive session hosted by Udupi Patrika Bhavana Samithi at the Press Club. The objective of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' is to uplift the quality of life in coastal villages within the state's three coastal districts. By harnessing various development initiatives, these communities will be empowered, ultimately stemming the tide of migration from these regions.

Ahad explained that the essence of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' is to reinforce infrastructure in the seaside villages, focusing on areas like road connectivity, drinking water, and power supply, including the incorporation of solar energy. The program aims to enhance the living standards of residents in these areas, encouraging them to remain and thrive in their villages while simultaneously boosting border security.

Collaboration is a key element in achieving comprehensive coastal security. Ahad emphasized the close coordination between Coastal Security Police, Indian Coast Guard, and Indian Navy to ensure a secure coastline. He commended the essential role played by local fishermen, whose vigilance often aids security agencies in their operations. This cooperative effort contributes significantly to the effectiveness of safeguarding the coastline.

Addressing the measures taken to ensure robust security, Ahad highlighted the dedication of Coastal Security Police and other government agencies. Rigorous mock exercises and continual staff training have fortified their vigilance against potential threats, such as illegal immigration and human trafficking. The diligent efforts of all stakeholders involved have elevated security and vigilance along the Karnataka coast to a position of high priority.

The 'Vibrant Villages Programme' proposal stands as a proactive step towards sustainable development and safeguarding the livelihoods of coastal communities. With the prospect of curbing migration, enhancing infrastructure, and fortifying security, this initiative holds significant potential for the future well-being of the Karnataka Coast.