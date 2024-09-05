Codava National Council reiterates demand for Codavaland autonomy

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) has renewed its call for the geo-political autonomy of Codavaland, asserting it as the legitimate right of the indigenous Codavas. This demand was highlighted during the CNC’s 29th Annual Public Kail Poud event at Capitol Village, with MLC B.K. Hariprasad as the chief guest.

In his address, Hariprasad emphasised the necessity of Codavaland’s autonomy under Articles 244, 371, and the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. He underscored the Codavas’ status as an ancient indigenous tribe, deserving the right to self-governance and control over their land, water, and natural resources.

“The Union and State Governments owe a debt of gratitude to the Codavas for their immense contributions to nation-building,” Hariprasad stated, urging the governments to prioritise the Codavas’ demands and address their long-standing aspirations with humanity and constitutional responsibility.

During the event, the CNC passed several resolutions to advance their cause. A significant resolution is the “New Delhi Chalo” rally scheduled for November 1, where CNC members will gather in front of Parliament to highlight their struggles and aspirations for Codavaland.

Additionally, the CNC resolved to celebrate its 34th Annual Codava National Day on November 26, 2024, coinciding with Indian Constitution Day. This event, to be held at Capitol Village in Madikeri, aims to rejuvenate the CNC’s political goals and further discussions on Codavaland’s autonomy, according to NU Nachappa, the CNC Supremo.

The CNC also announced a human chain protest to protect Codavaland’s agrarian land, flora, fauna, and natural serenity from government encroachments, resort mafias, and corporate interests.

The event concluded with participants taking a sacred pledge to protect Codava culture, traditions, and land, reaffirming their commitment to the CNC’s cause.