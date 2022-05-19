Coffee leaf beverage set to be launched by next month

Madikeri: The recently invented coffee leaf beverage is all set to enter the market by next month. The beverage was developed by Mysuru Central Food Research Technology Institute (CFRTI) senior scientist Pushpa and team in February.

After successful tests the officials handed over the technology to the Technology Transfer and Business Development (TTBD) wing of the institute. The TTBD has fixed Rs one lakh as royalty for the saleof thetechnology.

An official of TTBD told The Hans India on Wednesday that manyself-help groups, Sthree Shakthi Sanghas and organisations showed interest in using the technology. "We have received enquiries from even abroad. The Kushalnagar-based SLN coffee curing works has bought the technology," he added. The SLN coffee curing works is the largest coffee retailer in Kodagu district. The company sellsLevista brand coffee powder and instant coffee in the Indian market. When contacted, SLN coffee managing partner S L Sathappan confirmed buying the technology and its plan to launch the leaf beverage before the end of June. He said the company initially would distribute samples to people and would launch sales on e-commerce platforms. The company would release beverage in small packets like tea bags and would initially invest rs 50 lakh for the project.

The coffee leaf beverage would fetch good income to growers, and boost income for coffee growers. About 70 per cent of the coffee industry employees are facing unemployment for nine months of the year due to the growth cycle of the coffee beans. But if the beverage becomes successful the growers would ensure employment throughout the year.

Coffee leaves were thought to be useless and they served as manure. However, in coffee growing countries like Indonesia and Ethiopia, coffee leaf beverage is not new. In Ethiopia it is known as "Kuti Tea" and is known as "Kahwa Dan" in West Sumatra in Indonesia. But the drink in these areas is different from the beverage developed by CFTRI. The drink can be made with water, filtered and consumed after a few minutes. The leaf extract does not taste like coffee which is rich in phenolic acid and has potential health benefits. A coffee leaf contains about 17 per cent more antioxidants than a green tea. The drink contains health-promoting polyphenols such as chlorogenic acid and mangiferin, which help reduce blood glucose levels, inflammation and blood pressure.

The latest research by CFTRI has the potential to revolutionise coffee industry. If it is hit with consumers, thousands of jobs would be created in coffee growing regionsapart from fetching additional income to farmers.