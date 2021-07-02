College students will be vaccinated by July 7: Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Thursday directed all Vice-Chancellors of universities in the state to expedite vaccination for students pursuing higher education courses.



Speaking to the media persons, DCM C N Ashwathnarayan says "We are equipped to vaccinate all students and staff and are aiming to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. However, getting vaccinated will not be made mandatory as students and staff can come to get the jab at their own will. So, students need to be inoculated by July 7 as per the schedule of the vaccination drive and the Vice Chancellors should try to ensure inoculation of all students by the said date. If required, this can be extended by two to three days," Ashwathnarayan, who is also in charge of the Higher Education Department instructed during a virtual meet with the VCs.

According to the reports, the beneficiaries will include students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under chief minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses.

Further, he stated that the date of resuming offline classes would depend on the success of this vaccination drive and the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard. VCs were also asked to work towards implementation of the national educational policy.

Last week, the state government had announced that offline classes in colleges would resume after vaccinating students, teachers, and staff members. The report claims that 94,000 students pursuing higher education in the state were vaccinated on June 28 alone.