Colourful procession marks Kempe Gowda Jayanti

Mysuru: Kempegowda Jayanti was celebrated with pomp and gaiety by the Mysuru district administration and Kannada and Culture Department here on Monday. Somanatha Swamiji of Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt inaugurated the procession.

The procession featured cultural performances by folk artistes. The celebration included a rathotsava by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthotsava Samithi, which began at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of Mysuru Palace and culminated at Kalamandir on Vinobha Road after passing through Devaraja Urs Road.

MLAs G T Devegowda and L Nagendra, Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, Mayor in-charge Sunanda Palanetra, former MLAs M K Somashekar, Vasu, MCC members, officials and others were present.