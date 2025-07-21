Commercial Taxes Dept sets up helpline to address graft

Bengaluru: The Commercial Taxes department has launched a dedicated helpline to combat corruption and ensure strict action against erring staff, to address complaints regarding bribe demands by officials concerning UPI-related matters.

In a press release, the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes said the department has received information through media and other sources that certain officers and staff have allegedly demanded bribes in connection with UPI-related issues. It has also come to the attention of the department that a few middlemen are demanding money from traders under the pretext of offering assistance in such matters, the department.

Taking serious note of the issue, the department reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and assured that appropriate action would be taken against officials or staff found guilty. Traders have been urged to report any such incidents immediately by contacting the department’s helpline at 18004256300, which is available from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on working days.