Commission War: Karnataka BJP accuses Cong govt of 80% cuts

Bengaluru: Following the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging rampant misuse of power over allocation of contracts and non-payment of dues, the State BJP unit launched an upfront attack on the Congress-led state government , on Monday.

The Karnataka BJP alleged that the Congress government receives 80 per cent cuts in contracts and demanded resignation of CM Siddaramaiah.Addressing the media, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said, "The Congress government has been proven to be taking 80 per cent commission. Therefore, CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately."

Ashoka said Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had made false allegations earlier that the BJP was taking 40 per cent commission.

"Now, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association has written a letter to the Chief Minister saying that the Congress-led government is taking double the commission. This means it has come to light that this is an 80 per cent government. If the state government has any self-respect, everyone should resign. CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately," he added.