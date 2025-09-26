Communal tension in Davanagere over flex banner

A minor dispute over the installation of flex banners escalated into communal tension in Davanagere city’s Beetur Road, Karl Marx Nagar, late on Wednesday. The incident began when residents objected to banners—including one reading “I Love Muhamad being placed in front of houses belonging to another community at 13th Cross. The disagreement soon turned into heated arguments between groups of youths, with locals insisting that no banners should be displayed in front of private residences.

The situation worsened when miscreants allegedly targeted houses belonging to one community, pelting stones not just at homes in 13th Cross but also in 1st Cross. Alarmed residents strongly condemned the attacks and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Police from Azad Nagar station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control before violence could spread further. Inspector General of Police Ravi Kamathegowda and Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth also visited the area and took stock of the situation.

Authorities have since removed the objectionable flex banners and deployed additional police to prevent further unrest. Community leaders, particularly from the Muslim side, appealed for calm and assured that both groups would continue to live together peacefully. The area remains under police watch as officials urge residents not to fall prey to provocation.