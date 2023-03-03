Community health centre set up on Bangalore-Mysore highway

Bengaluru: In line with its commitment to support the growing healthcare needs of the local communities, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday handed over the state-of-the-art Community Health Centre (CHC), to Ramanagara district health department - Government of Karnataka, located at Bidadi (near Bangalore, Karnataka). This newly constructed CHC was inaugurated by Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education and IT/BT and Ramanagara district in-charge – Government of Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education and Health - Government of Karnataka, and A Manjunath, MLA of Magadi constituency – Government of Karnataka. The event also witnessed the presence of senior executives from TKM, Raju B Ketkale, Executive Vice President and Sudeep S Dalvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer.

The CHCs plays an integral role in the overall healthcare infrastructure of a nation. Needless to mention, it is essential to provide quality healthcare facilities which are not only affordable but are also accessible to citizens across geographies.

The Community Health Centre, built by TKM, is spread across 15,000 square feet with one building block including ground and first floor facilities that shall cater to more than 120,000 patients. With a cumulative investment of INR 13.3 crores, this facility also includes an exclusive oxygen plant set-up for the benefit of the patients, thereby enhancing the modern facilities needed for emergency medical treatments. The CHC unit also has an Outpatient Department (OPD)s for Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dental, Anaesthetist, Emergency Ward (male and female wards), amongst other facilities.

TKM places sustainability at the forefront of all its initiatives and the newly built CHC has been designed and developed keeping in mind energy efficiency, water conservation and longevity. The building is in the process of getting a Green Building certification and is also the first CHC project that TKM has invested in, with a vision to provide modern health facilities, to combat any health emergencies.

Commenting on this development in the region, Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT and Ramanagara district in-charge, Government of Karnataka, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan said, "Access to healthcare facility is the basic right of every citizen and Community Health Centres are of extreme importance when we want to reach out to every citizen in the state. The Government of Karnataka has always given Healthcare and necessary infrastructure paramount importance and it gives me immense pleasure today to be here at the inauguration of the Community Health Centre in Bidadi, through which we can support 120,000 citizens access quality healthcare facilities. Toyota's support in developing this Centre is commendable and we are confident this will go a long way in serving the community, at the grassroot level."

Marking the inauguration of CHC, Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education and Health, Government of Karnataka, commented "Providing access to affordable and quality healthcare facilities has been a constant endeavour by the Government of Karnataka. We believe everyone is entitled to a healthy lifestyle, detection and prevention of diseases and illness. All of this leads to a healthy community, ecosystem and environment, which we strive to maintain at all times. We are happy to collaborate with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for developing this Community Health Centre and hope to have more such collaborations."

Commenting on this occasion, MLA - Magadi Constituency, Government of Karnataka, A Manjunath said, "This new facility is a testament to our shared commitment with Toyota Kirloskar Motor in providing quality healthcare services to all. We are happy that the people of Bidadi and nearby areas will be able to access the brand-new Community Health Centre which will provide a variety of medical facilities and help in addressing the needs of people across age groups in the community. "

Speaking during the handover of CHC, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Raju B Ketkale said, "We are proud to be part of this initiative, which aims to provide quality healthcare services to the local community. The new CHC in Bidadi is an important addition to the local healthcare infrastructure and is expected to benefit over 1.2 lakh people. We believe that healthcare is a basic human right and are committed to supporting initiatives that promote better health outcomes."