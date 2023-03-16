Competition for tickets natural for a winning party: CM

Belagavi: Amid reports that the BJP's many ticket aspirants in various constituencies for the upcoming Assembly election are in stiff competition with each other, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said it was natural that this would happen in a party that is confident of winning, and that the party and its leadership is capable of managing the situation.





He also hit out at the Congress' poll guarantees, saying that the opposition party will not come to power to implement them, and that the schemes it promised are non-implementable. "There will be competition in a party that will win, so there is competition naturally (in the BJP)," Bommai said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP and its leadership is capable of managing the situation. "To whomever the high command gives the ticket, everyone will support and ensure that the party wins with an absolute majority," he added.





The ruling BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224 member Assembly, which will go to polls by May. According to some party sources, the stiff competition among aspirants may cause a bit of worry for the BJP in several of the constituencies, with the possibility of rebels emerging in a few places. There are several new aspirants in many of the constituencies along with the old guard, and the party will have to strike a balance between them, party sources said, adding that winnability will be the criteria, and surveys may be considered while deciding on candidates.





Noting that several central leaders, including Chief Ministers of other states, were visiting Karnataka to campaign in favour of the BJP in various parts of the state, the Chief Minister said the party's organisation was strong. Pointing to the various election-related activities of the party, such as the booth-level 'Vijay SankalpaYatre' and the beneficiaries' rally, among others, he said, "Activities are ongoing in almost all the constituencies. It has enthused workers, and we are confident about getting an absolute majority."





Taking a dig at the Congress' poll guarantees, Bommai said, "They do not have guarantee about themselves, so they are giving guarantee cards. What should people do with it? Make pickles?" "They (Congress) will not come to power and they (the promises) will not be implemented. The schemes are not implementable as well. This is their new way of misguiding the people, but all people cannot be misguided at all times," he added.





The Congress has already announced three poll 'guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya). (PTI)