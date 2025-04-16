Complaint filed against Minister for defamation of the Constitution

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against Minister KN Rajanna at the JC Nagar police station in the city, alleging that he has defamed the Constitution. The complaint is against a social activist named Bhimappa Gadada. He had said that he would maintain confidentiality during the oath-taking. However, as a minister, he raised the idea of honeytrap in the House. The complaint states that he has defamed the Constitution.

Minister Rajanna said that we have the CD. Therefore, the police should immediately take him into custody and find out where the CD is. An FIR should be filed against the minister within 48 hours. Otherwise, I will fight the government, the complaint states.

Congress MLA from Mayakonda constituency in Davangere district KS Basavanthappa has alleged that municipal, town municipal and municipal corporation officials have taken bribes worth lakhs of rupees for the permanent residence of civic workers. Speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti program organized by the Davangere Municipal Corporation, he said that the CM has announced that he will make the civic workers working on contract basis permanent. But he said that the officials are taking bribes of Rs 2-4 lakh from the civic workers.

He said that the civic workers should be given a bribe for the permanent mandate. There are exploitative works going on in all the municipalities, city councils and municipal corporations of the state. Siddaramaiah has said that he will make the civic workers permanent, but for that that they will have to bring loans at interest to pay the bribes asked by the officials.

The officials themselves should not trap the civic workers in the debt trap. If we just give speeches, the civic workers will not get justice. I will fall at the feet of the officials, stop collecting money. MLA Basavanthappa appealed to all officials, including the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, not to accept bribes from civil servants.