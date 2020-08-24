Complaints mount, BBMP to renovate Hennur road

Bengaluru: Roads riddled with potholes have claimed several lives in Bengaluru. After receiving countless complaints from the commuters, the local body, BBMP has finally decided to take up the renovation work of Hennur road that connects to the international airport in a few days.

It has just been a year since a stretch was laid by the BBMP but it has already turned into a nightmare for commuters.

This road is also a link to the Bellary main road, the Rewa college junction and the major Hennur- International airport road which witness thousands of vehicles travelling along this route.

Locals complain that the problem has not been solved, despite the fact that motorists have been suffering from potholes for many days on the road. Motorists and pedestrians face the risk of injuring themselves and damaging their vehicles due to countless potholes in the odd stretch between Hennur to the international airport road. This road is part of the new alternative toll-free route to the airport.

"What the authorities are doing is filling these large potholes with gravel, which gets washed away, bikers are skidding when it rains and the water makes it hard to gauge the depth and size of the potholes. This is the major issue that the government has to solve, also the government would have done this during the COVID lockdown itself because the vehicle flow is very high now" said Sandeep P, a local resident.

But local congress leaders claim that the funds allocated for the Thanisandra-Nagawara road development was withdrawn by the BJP government recently. The pipeline for the Kaveri water and sewerage system is in progress and the road is getting worse because of the same pipeline work.

The members of the Congress party have approached the chief minister, BS Yediyurappa and requested to grant the funds from the on-going work Nagavara Ring Road where white topping work is in progress. and divert some funds to renovate the Hennnur road.

Responding to this allegation, ruling party leader KA Mundindra Kumar said a "tender has been called for repairing the road from Nagawara Junction to Rewa College. The sewage works are pending and this road will be repaired and funds will be allotted in a few days."