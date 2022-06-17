Confident of getting Mekedatu DPR cleared: Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asserted that the Karnataka government has effectively presented its arguments on the Mekedatu project and expressed the confidence of getting clearance for the DPR (detailed project report).

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons in Davanagere. Replying to a question on the issue, Bommai said, "The Supreme Court has not issued any stay order on the project. The issue has already been referred to the Cauvery Water Management Authority. So far about 15 meetings have been held over the issue. The CWMA is likely to convene one more meeting next week. There is no legality or logic in Tamil Nadu's statement."

"I need not clarify everything and give answer to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin," Bommai added. Slamming the opposition Congress for holding agitations against Enforcement Directorate questioning its leader Radhul Gandhi, he said: "for the grand old party, to protest against corruption is a tragedy. If the Congress continues this, people will ask them to permanently go home," he said.

Commenting on the textbook revision issue, Bommai said the State government was open to any suggestions to correct the mistakes, if any. "Corrections are already being made in consultation with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. "We are open to suggestions. The details have been uploaded on the education department's website for the purpose.

There were objections against previous textbooks too. The State government is open to correcting the mistakes." The process for backward class reservation to hold the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections is on. The Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission is engaged in the process to in the first phase for conducting the BBMP elections. Later steps would be taken to hold the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls based on the report from the Commission, Bommai said.