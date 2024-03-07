Confusion Over High Court order: No direction for trial blast in Baby Betta, reveals expert meeting

Mandya: In a surprising turn of events, the anticipated trial blast in Baby Betta of Pandavapur taluk, Mandya district, as directed by the High Court, has been shrouded in confusion. Contrary to earlier announcements, it has come to light that there is no specific order from the court regarding the trial blast. This revelation has sparked speculation and raised questions about the authenticity of the purported order and the motives behind the decision to proceed with the blast.

The District Administration, along with elected representatives, had previously asserted the existence of a High Court order mandating the trial blast. The state government also decided to conduct trial blast from March 4 to 7. However, during a recent meeting of experts, on Tuesday it was disclosed that no such order was in place. This discrepancy has led to concerns regarding the transparency and integrity of the decision-making process, with some suggesting that a fabricated order may have been concocted under pressure from mine owners' interests.

The confusion surrounding the trial blast stems from ongoing concerns about the potential impact of mining activities on the KRS Dam, a vital lifeline for the Mysore region. Previous protests by farmers' organizations, supported by MP Sumalatha Ambarish and social activists, resulted in a High Court ban on mining in Baby Betta. Despite this, officials and representatives had indicated plans to conduct a trial blast to assess any potential risks to the dam.

However, the revelation of the absence of a court order has cast doubt on the legitimacy of these plans.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are calling for clarity and accountability in the decision-making process. The discrepancy regarding the High Court order highlights the need for transparent and evidence-based approaches to address concerns related to mining activities and their impact on critical infrastructure like the KRS Dam.