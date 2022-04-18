Congress demands arrest of former minister KS Eshwarappa

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary M Lakshmana on Sunday demanded the arrest of former Minister K S Eshwarappa as he is an influential person accused in the case of suicide of Belagavi civil contractor Santosh K Patil in Udupi recently.

Speaking to media persons here he said "Eshwarappa who indulged in corruption ordered mass transfers of over 150 RDPR department officers soon after the suicide of Belagavi based civil contractor Santosh K Patil. It all smacks of corruption", alleged Lakshmana.

The hike in commission started from Health and Family Welfare department as department brought in a new system to take NOC from the concerned AEE to be eligible to apply for tender. It will obviously lead to greasing of palms, alleged Lakshmana.

'We will go to every household and create awareness among the people about BJP's loot in the State', announced Lakshmana.

Lakshman also alleged that another five BJP Ministers are indulging in corruption in the State, namely R Ashok, K R Gopalaiah, Dr C N Ashwathnarayana, Shashikala Jolle and former minister Nagesh.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is directly involved in commission racket as he has struck a deal of Rs 2,000 crore, Lakshmana alleged. Referring to BJP national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi, Lakshmana called him as 'Looti Ravi' (Plundering).

Ravi owned 19 acres land 10 years ago. Now, he has an apartment in Bengaluru and many more assets in Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Delhi. All these are in the name of his close aide Sudarshan, alleged Lakshmana.