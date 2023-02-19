Congress does not have any guarantee about themselves, says Minister

Chikkaballapura: State health minister Dr K. Sudhakar has sarcastically said that the Congress does not have a guarantee on themselves hence tjeu are distributing gurantee cards to people by signing on it. The minister who made a statement in Chikkaballapur regarding the door-to-door guarantee card distribution by the Congress, said that Siddaramaiah claims he had implemented 99% of the budget during Siddaramaiah's tenure. He said that only 39 percent of the budget was implemented during Siddaramaiah's tenure.

Speaking about the budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Sudhakar said, "We did not expect such a pro-people budget. Chief Minister Bommai has shared the elixir of development, development of Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar has been given priority. Three districts will grow into new satellite cities. He said that the budget has been presented according to the needs of all sections of the people.

Sudhakar thanked the Chief Minister for the generous contribution to the Chikkaballapura district in the budget and said that this time the budget has been announced for the district beyond expectations. Many projects have been announced including H N Valley 3rd stage purification, Ettinhole project, flower market, grape juice production plant, hi-tech silk plant, construction of Nandigiridhama ropeway. He said that some people are jealous of the contribution given to Chikkaballapur district.

Sudhakar criticised the Opposition for making fun of budget with flowers in their ears, mocking the budget as reprehensible. 'Siddaramaiah, who was the chief minister, should have believed in the system. He could have given his feedback after the budget was presented. A flower in the ear shows the bankruptcy of the Congressman. No one has done this in 75 years of politics. He said that the Congressmen are the target of notoriety for mocking the budget', the Minister opined.