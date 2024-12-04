Congress eyes victory in panchayat elections following bypoll win

Bengaluru: The Congress high command, which is looking to take advantage of the party’s landslide victory in the state by-elections and the BJP’s split, has instructed to prepare for the panchayat elections by March-April.

It has advised the party and the government to continue with the status quo until the elections.

Therefore, it is certain that there will be no changes, including cabinet reshuffle and change of KPCC president, for the time being. The elections to the district and taluk panchayats and urban local bodies have been on hold for many days.

In the wake of the continued pro-party atmosphere in the state, the top brass has instructed to prepare for the elections by taking prompt action to dispose of the cases pending in the courts. The high command is said to have come to the opinion that it is time to hold the local body elections.

CM Siddaramaiah, who met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, has pointed out that the party will benefit the most from the December 5 convention in Hassan in the upcoming panchayat elections in seven or eight districts of the old Mysore region. Rahul Gandhi, who got the details in this regard, instructed to start preparing for the panchayat elections, and it is said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has also given the same opinion.

There should be no change in the party leadership until the panchayat elections. It has been decided that this will make it difficult to prepare for the elections and formulate a strategy, and preparations should be made to win the panchayat elections while maintaining the current unity.

Until then, there should be no change in the party and the government. It is learnt that the senior leaders have given the message to the CM and DCM that the cabinet should continue as it is.

The AICC seniors have received full details from the CM about the state political developments and are happy about the party’s increasing strength in the state. Similarly, the opposition BJP is facing internal strife and should exploit this situation politically. In this regard, the high command has suggested that local body elections are appropriate, party sources said.