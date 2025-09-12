Congress introduced EVMs: BJP

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Assembly and BJP leader Ashoka noted that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, ballot papers were used, and EVMs were introduced under Manmohan Singh’s government.

Congress did not oppose EVMs then and won two elections using them. He questioned why Congress now criticizes EVMs, pointing out that 15 members of the INDIA alliance voted against their candidate in the Vice-Presidential election. He sarcastically asked if they would resort to “thumbprint elections” next. In the digital age, where information is accessed via mobile phones, reverting to ballot papers would be regressive, he argued.

He accused Congress of sowing seeds of doubt in people’s minds due to their lack of influence in states like Bihar. Ashoka emphasized that EVMs have been validated by the Supreme Court, and Congress failed to accept the Election Commission’s challenge, resorting to false documents.

He claimed no one now discusses the Mahadevapura constituency, alleging Congress is trying to mislead the public, revealing their deplorable state. Regarding Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar’s participation in an ABVP-organized Abbakka Rani event, Ashoka said there was nothing wrong with it and urged against politicizing the matter.