Congress Is Planning Year-Long Celebration To Commemorate 75 Years Of Freedom

To honour the 75th year of independence, the state Congress section has decided to stage a 12-month-long 'Freedom Celebration.'



On Tuesday evening, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a virtual meeting of party leaders, comprising MLAs, former MLAs, district unit presidents, and other officials from around the state. They must inform the public about the BJP's threat to the nation and the Constitution, as well as the sacrifices made by independence warriors and the freedom struggle in which the Congress participated.

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily remarked that the party will launch the celebrations on August 14. Over the course of 52 weeks, we will host a variety of events in various sections of the state to raise awareness about the struggle for independence. Their party members will spread the message of independence by honouring the families of freedom fighters, giving seminars in schools and colleges, and producing videos that emphasize the role of Karnataka's freedom fighters and communicate their ideals and ideas.

Ramalinga Reddy, the working president of the KPCC, stated that the country must be protected against elements that undermine constitutionally based regimes. However, Congress, which has a significant presence in each district, will hold further meetings and deliberations to fine-tune the programmes and ensure that the message reaches every area of the state. The same year events will be coordinated with Congress units in neighbouring states as well as the AICC.