Congress Leaders Discuss Installation of Iconic Sculptures with Renowned Sculptor Ram V. Sutar

Bengaluru: In a significant meeting held in Noida, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President and legislator Dr Manjunath Bhandari, along with Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, met acclaimed sculptor Padma Bhushan Dr Ram V. Sutar. The visit was undertaken as per the directive of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to Hans India Dr. Manjunath Bhandari said “Dr Sutar, a centenarian artist celebrated for his monumental works, showcased his sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the interaction. The discussions centred around plans to install these iconic statues at key public locations across the country. Our leader and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has directed us to scout for suitable location to consecrate the statues”.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Dr Sutar has created several globally renowned sculptures, including the towering Statue of Unity. His contributions to art and heritage preservation have left an indelible mark on India’s cultural landscape. The visit underscored the Congress leadership’s commitment to honouring national icons through art and public installations.