Congress leaders have contacted me, will declare my decision tomorrow: BJP MP Sadananda Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and sitting BJP MP, DV Sadananda Gowda stated on Monday that it was true that Congress leaders had contacted him.

“I will hold a press conference tomorrow (Tuesday) and convey my decision,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, ex-CM Gowda stated that he was celebrating his birthday on Monday.

“I want to speak to my family. There is my conscience, too. Later, I will decide,” he added.

The veteran BJP leader is unhappy as he was denied the ticket to contest from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency and it was given to Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje.

“Though I announced retirement from electorate politics, I was forced to contest by well-wishers and leaders. At the last moment, I did not get the much-needed support. They have embarrassed me. I have fallen victim to selfish motives. It is claimed that the BJP is a party with a difference. There is no difference left in the party. I will declare my decision tomorrow,” he stated.

Talking about the rebellion by veteran BJP leader Eshwarappa, the MP said, “I had spoken with Eshwarappa. I had also suggested that those who have faced injustice should go to the party high command. But, Eshwarappa had declared his stand. It is his decision. I will not comment on it.”

“One of the prominent leaders from the BJP had also come to my residence and held a meeting with me on Sunday. I can’t reveal the details now. I will announce my stand tomorrow,” he maintained.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, DK Shivakumar had stated that his party would welcome Sadananda Gowda.