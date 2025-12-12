Congress MLA Kage demands separate state for North Karnataka

Alleging discrimination against North Karnataka, ruling Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage on Thursday reiterated his demand for a separate state in the Legislative Assembly. The legislator from Kagwad raised the issue during a discussion on the development of North Karnataka in the House.

Earlier, in November, Kage had written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking separate statehood for 15 districts in the region—Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Ballari, and Davangere.

He cited administrative convenience and the need for holistic development as the reasons for his demand. “In the cabinet meeting on September 25, Rs 16 crore was sanctioned for a drinking water project in Kadur taluk (Chikkamagaluru district). Why was a similar increase not made for my Kagwad taluka? I am unable to understand this system,” Kage said in the Assembly.

Some BJP members in the opposition responded by thumping desks in appreciation. Kage asked them not to, saying, “It will appear on TV that Raju Kage spoke against the government. I am not speaking for or against the government; I am only raising issues concerning our region.” Several BJP MLAs replied that they were applauding because he was speaking the truth courageously.

“When a ruling party MLA faces fund issues, one can imagine the situation of opposition members,” they remarked. Demanding equal funding, Kage asked why Kadur was allocated Rs 16 crore and said his constituency should receive the same. “Why this discrimination? What sin have the people of North Karnataka committed? This is why we are demanding a separate state,” he said.

Kage added, “Even if everyone opposes it—224 MLAs or any number of organisations—I will continue to fight for a separate state. Whether I am alive or dead, I will pursue this demand until my last breath.”

Alleging apathy towards North Karnataka, he further asked, “Whom should we turn to?” The debate over regional imbalance in Karnataka and the demand for a separate state has been longstanding, with several political leaders and organisations raising the issue over the years. Former BJP Minister Umesh Katti had repeatedly demanded separate statehood for North Karnataka, citing neglect and discrimination.