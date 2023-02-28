Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed distributing foreign currency to voters: BJP

Bengaluru: As the Assembly election arena is getting ready, various efforts are being made to attract voters in the elections. Some MLAs are giving cookers while others are giving TVs. Now the Congress MLA of Chamarajpet assembly constituency Zameer Ahmed Khan is being accused of distributing foreign currency to the voters of his constituency.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA from Chamarajpet Constituency, is accused of distributing foreign currency notes to the voters at the post office premises of Gauri Palya of the constituency. Zameer Ahmed is said to have distributed the Rs 500 currency notes of Saudi Arabia. There is an allegation that distribution of foreign money has been made to BBMP Asha workers in Gauripalya near post office premises.

MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has also given the national travel kit along with the money. This note with face value of 500 Riyals of Saudi Arabia is worth Rs 11,034 in India. It is alleged that Zameer has given such an amount of money to voters.

Padarayanapur Ward 135, JJR Nagar Ward 136, Rayapuram Ward 127 Funds have been distributed to ASHA workers. He also wrote on his Facebook page about the distribution of money. It is known that Saudi currency was given to voters of the constituency in a farewell program to send them for Umrah pilgrimage. But MLA Zameer's distribution of foreign notes has been opposed by BJP workers in the constituency. Today he is distributing foreign currency notes and will do another thing tomorrow. This is an attempt to attract voters during elections. They have demanded police to file a complaint a suo motto case immediately.