“Congress MLAs turning against CM Siddaramaiah”: Vijayendra

Koppal: BJP Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra claimed on Sunday that Congress MLAs had turned against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and that horse-trading was taking place as the race for the chief minister post unfolds within the ruling party. “Ruling party MLAs are turning against the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah),” Vijayendra told reporters in Koppal.”A situation has arisen where the ruling party MLAs have no confidence in the Chief Minister. That is why Randeep Surjewala (AICC in charge of Karnataka) is coming to the state frequently. Horse trading is also going on to get the chief minister’s post,” he added. Vijayendra also alleged that the Congress government in the State was mired in corruption.”People have cursed the Congress government in the state, as it is mired in corruption,” Vijayendra said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed any leadership change in the state government, saying that there was no discussion in the Congress regarding the change of the chief minister’s post. He added that his deputy, DK Shivakumar, himself noted that there was no vacancy for the CM post.