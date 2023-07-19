Congress Rewards Hardworking Activists with TV Sets for Delivering Guarantees

Chamarajanagara: The Congress party in Chamarajanagar district is making significant strides towards fulfilling its promises to the people and its dedicated party workers. Recognizing that it is the grassroots workers who truly deliver the party's message to the people, the Congress leaders have been working closely with their workers to ensure that the party's five guarantees promise reaches every household.

The tireless efforts of these activists have now borne fruit. In the Hanur Assembly Constituency of Chamarajanagar District, where maximum houses were contacted and guarantee cards were delivered, the Congress has started rewarding its dedicated workers. As promised by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, 10 activists who successfully delivered the guarantee cards to numerous households have received a special gift - brand new TV sets for their homes.

D.K. Shivakumar, who had earlier pledged to give TVs to those who delivered a large number of guarantee cards, has kept his word. The promise of rewarding the hardworking activists has been fulfilled, with 32-inch TV sets being sent to the homes of these 10 deserving Congress workers.

The distribution of guarantee cards, which clearly outline the party's position, was carried out meticulously during the door-to-door campaign. The Congress had announced that 10 households in each of the 100 constituencies, whose activists delivered guarantee cards to the highest number of households, would receive a TV as a token of appreciation. D.K. Shivakumar assured the workers that this gift would reach their homes within a month after the elections, and he has now fulfilled that promise.

The activists, who had been working with immense enthusiasm and gratitude towards the party for providing them with a strong message to convey during the door-to-door campaign, are delighted with the outcome. Their efforts, coupled with extensive public engagement, have resulted in a significant victory for the Congress. The defeat of BJP' leader V. Somanna in the constituency has further reinforced the success of the Congress party's strategy.