Congress to Hold Divisional-Level Protest in Raichur on May 7 Against Soaring Prices

Raichur: The Congress party will hold a divisional-level protest rally in Raichur on May 7 to highlight the sustained rise in prices of essential commodities under the BJP-led central government. The protest, to be held at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, is aimed at sending a strong message to the BJP, said Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology N.S. Boseraju on Sunday.

Addressing a preparatory meeting with party leaders from the municipal limits at his office, Boseraju said the BJP had misled the public with false promises and emotional rhetoric to come to power at the Centre. "Since the Narendra Modi government assumed office, there has been a consistent and unjustifiable hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and other daily essentials. The burden of high GST rates has only added to the suffering of ordinary citizens," he said.

The minister appealed to Congress workers and the general public to participate in large numbers and ensure the success of the protest. “This is not just a rally. It’s a collective voice against the economic distress caused by the Centre's policies,” he added.

Boseraju accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics, claiming the party approaches the people only during elections and seeks to polarise society along caste and religious lines. “We must counter such forces by raising awareness about the real issues affecting the people, especially price rise,” he said.

Referring to the Congress government’s welfare schemes in Karnataka, Boseraju said, “When our government came to power, the BJP dismissed our guarantee schemes as hollow promises. But we have fulfilled every commitment made in our manifesto — we have walked the talk.”

He added that the May 7 protest is also a warning to the BJP against continuing price hikes and politically motivated economic decisions.

Several senior Congress leaders were present during the preparatory meeting, including, Mayor Narasamma Narasingalu, Jayanna, K. Shantappa, Amaregouda Hanchinal, Ramanna Irabaghera, Rudrappa Angadi, Block Congress President Srinivas Reddy, Kurabadoddi Anjaneya, G. Shivamurthy, Nirmala Benne, Madagiri Narasimhulu, Hanumanth Jookur, Tejappa, Mariswami, and Manikantha.