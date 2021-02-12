Congress urges Governor to withhold assent to anti-cow slaughter bill 

Bengaluru: Congress legislators have written a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala urging him to withhold assent to the anti-cow slaughter bill and sought action against Legislative Council Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh.



The Congress legislators said in the first place the bill was passed without discussion and that the Deputy Chairman declared Basavaraja Horatti as Chairman of the Council based on a motion moved by JD(S) members without calling for voting. This action indicated utter disregard of well-established house rules on the part of the Deputy Chairman, they said.

The letter said that on February 8, according to the agenda, the proceedings for the day started and the motion of thanks to Governors address was taken up.

It was at this moment Pranesh asked Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chawan to present the anti- cow slaughter Bill 2021.

"The members belonging to Congress and JD(S) went to the well of the house and requested the Deputy Chairman to allow discussion since it is a very important bill and will have very big impact on majority of the people of Karnataka State. Then the Deputy Chairman assured us that he will allow every member of the House to participate in the discussion. Accordingly, Mr. C.M Ibrahim, Mr, B.K. Hariprasad, Mr. Naseer Ahmed and Mr Tippeswamy have spoken," the letter read.

During the course of the discussion, JD(S) member Sreekante Gowda, requested the Deputy Chairman to adjourn the house and continue discussion on the bill on February 9.

However, the Deputy Chairman at the instance of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok moved the bill leading to an uproar in the house.

"But the Deputy Chairman went ahead and passed the bill even though the entire opposition members demanded debate and we all rushed to the well of the House to raise objections."

The Congress further alleged that though the House was not in order the Deputy Chairman wanted the motion to be introduced for the election of the Chairman. At this stage Ahmed who had filed his nomination for the post of Chairman requested the Deputy Chairman to bring the house in order before moving the motion.

"The Deputy Chairman failed to bring the house in order and declared Mr. Basavaraja Horatti as Chairman of the House by considering only motion moved by JD(S) members without conducting election, contrary to the rules of procedure and conduct of Business the Karnataka Legislative Council," the letter read.

The Council members have requested the governor to return the bill to the House for re-consideration and also to review the proceedings in the house in connection with the election of the Chairman and take suitable action against the Deputy Chairman.