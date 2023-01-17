Congress wooing common people, fume BJP bosses

Bengaluru: In the first election war cry the Congress party announced a big bonanza for the common people Rs. 2000 for every household headed by a woman and free power to everybody up to 200 units per month. These announcements came coinciding with the visit of Priyanka Gandhi leader of the party to Bengaluru on Monday.

Following the announcements, the state BJP has gone on record airing sharp reactions stating that these are the announcements that are not sustainable. BJP's social media handlers went berserk and started working out the economics of it and landed themselves in deeper muck. They had forgotten about the fiscal measures a national party could come up with once voted back to power through legislation and ordinances for meeting the social commitment and welfare programmes of the government.

For the BJP it is an option between a two-edged blade and the proverbial 'catch 22 situation' Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted why BJP is opposing the two proposals of the party to the people of Karnataka, what has got the BJP against these two welfare measures Surjewala tweeted -The Anti #Karnataka face of BJP & Bommai Govt is clear from their inimical approach to the "two Guarantees of @INCKarnataka ". In his tweet he meant that the anti people face of his government and the party now lies bare in the public domain. Senior party workers of the BJP told this correspondent in the bated breath that "We did not expect this thunderbolt from the Congress. We cannot blame Bommai though, but surely this is a situation we were not prepared to handle" the leaders told.

The BJP also was caught unaware that the Congress could get into the electoral arena so early and with a bang. So the party think tanks have come up with a narrative that even if Congress wanted to carry it over (the two proposals) it could cost a fortune for the state which is a weak narrative say the political knowledge banks in the state.

There is another reason why BJP is riled about the Congress party promises- "it is a direct benefit to the women. Rs. 2000 for the women head of the family which will bring her burden down from the family footing the bill of the LPG cylinders of which the prices have skyrocketed and BJP was not in a position to bring it down following its petroleum diplomacy had hit the lowest ebb, secondly, the woman of the house need not use alternative fuels like firewood and burn her lung. The 200 units of free power, will also directly benefit the women considering the little comforts of the women at home or even those who use an electrical sewing machines to make a livelihood. With the announcement of the promise by Priyanka Gandhi in the presence of women karyakartas, INC has officially announced the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana for the people of Karnataka. 'On this occasion, we would like to reminisce about great women of the state such as Kittur Rani Chennamma, Onake Obavva, Rani Abbakka, Umabai Kundapur and other renowned women freedom fighters and hope to inspire the women of the state to raise their voice against the atrocities committed by the ruling' Priyanka had stated during her speech in the city.